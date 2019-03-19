A woman from Quesnel will serve as the new President of the BC Teachers’ Federation.

Teri Mooring will take over from Glen Hannsman when his three-year term comes to an end on June 30.

Mooring is currently serving as one of the Federation’s lead negotiators in this round of provincial collective bargaining and has been a Vice-President of the BCTF for the last six years.

Mooring grew up in Quesnel and worked at Cariboo Pulp and Paper where her father was the local union president.

She started her teaching career in 1988 when teachers in Quesnel and across B.C first unionized.

The BCTF has 43,000 members.

With files from – Rebecca Dyok My Cariboo Now