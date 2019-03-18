A woman was transported to the hospital with critical injuries following a vehicle/pedestrian crash in Prince George.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 AM on Sunday at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Ahbau Street.

Cpl. Craig Douglass recently spoke with MY PG Now on the accident.

“We arrived on the scene and emergency personnel was removing an adult female from underneath a full-size pick-up truck. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of what we believe to be critical injuries.”

He reminds drivers and pedestrians to acknowledge each other’s presence following this incident.

“Whenever you have vehicles and pedestrians sharing roadways, which happens at particular intersections, it is both driver and the pedestrian’s responsibility to make sure they see each other and to make sure everybody is safe, unfortunately, these things do happen from time to time.”

The driver of the truck has been identified as a 68-year-old man from Prince George who was cooperative with police.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.