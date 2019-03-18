If April showers bring May flowers than March will be a pocket full of warmth and sunshine in Vanderhoof.

After going through a chilly February, temperatures cracked the double-digits this past weekend melting a bunch of snow with more of the same expected this week.

As for how we finally got to this point, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau did an interview with My Nechako Valley Now.

“We finally have a large ridge of high pressure breaking through all over the province and that’s pumping warm air up from the United States.”

“The week we’re looking at will have sunny and clear conditions with temperatures remaining above seasonal for this time of year looking at highs of around 12 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday and then again towards Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the fourteen degree range with overnight lows in the plus one to plus three degree range.”

Bau says the normal high for this time of year is around plus six while the overnight low usually dips to around minus five.