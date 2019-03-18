BC MP named President of Treasury Board

For the third time in as many months Justin Trudeau has shuffled his cabinet. This time it’s to replace Jane Philpott who left the PM’s cabinet over the handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal. Vancouver area MP Joyce Murray will fill the dual role of Treasury Board President and Minister of Digital Government.

One person confirmed dead in Netherlands trams shooting

A manhunt is underway for the suspect in today’s tram shooting in the Netherlands. Police have named the suspect, a 37-year old Turkish-born man. They have released a picture of him sitting on public transit. One person was killed and several people were injured when the suspect opened fire.

Facebook falls in line with new election rules

Facebook is launching new software today to avoid election tampering. The social media giant is making the changes to come in line with Canada’s new election laws to stop anyone from interfering with the upcoming federal election through advertising.