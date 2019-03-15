The North District Major Crime Unit is looking to the public for help in identifying a vehicle.

The vehicle believed to be associated with the homicide which occurred in Valemount earlier this week.

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, just after 11 a.m., Valemount RCMP frontline officers responded to a report of a deceased man at a residence in the 1800-block of Main Street, Valemount. North District MCU was called to assist, as the man’s death has been deemed a homicide.

While the man has been identified by police, his identity is not being confirmed publicly.

North District MCU is now asking anyone who may have seen, or have information about a 2013 white Chevrolet Traverse to report to police.

We are trying to determine a timeline with respect to the vehicle’s whereabouts leading up to and following the man’s death, said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, BC RCMP Media Relations Officer. We are circulating a stock photo of the vehicle and asking anyone who may have any information about its location, or occupants to contact RCMP .

If you have information about any aspect of this investigation, please contact the Valemount RCMP at 250-566-4466, North District MCU at 250-613-6744 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.