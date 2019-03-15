Vanderhoof residents will no doubt have a spring in their step as the balmy temperatures we’ve been seeing are about to get warmer.

After a frigid and record-breaking month of February, March is coming in above seasonal with no shortage of warmth.

In an interview with MY Nechako Valley Now, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau forecasts what local residents are in for this weekend.

“To start things off on Saturday, we’re looking at a high of plus eight degrees so that is about our normal for this time of year, which is about plus five as we have a ridge building over the province.”

However, the best will come after the weekend.

“By the time we get into the middle of next week, we’re looking at temperatures in the mid-teens about ten degrees above normal temperatures and also looking at sunny and dry conditions persisting right through this weekend and the middle of next week.”

However, Charbonneau warns not to put away the snow shovels just yet as the winter season has been an unpredictable one.

“I can’t quite count this winter out yet as just because we’re still only in the middle of March. However, in the short term, we don’t see a return to that real cold weather that we’ve been having although, after things peak in the middle of next week, temperatures will start to moderate.”