A break, enter and theft is under investigation by the RCMP.

On February 24th, residents discovered a break-in at a ClucuLz Lake home with officers from Vanderhoof responding to the file.

Police have obtained video surveillance evidence but are still looking to the public for help.

They believe with the amount of property taken from the home, the suspect or suspects would have needed a vehicle.

Among the items stolen, is a 4 person Kawasaki side by side, which was recovered in Williams Lake on February 28th but the rest of the property is still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.