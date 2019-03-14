Stats Can reports Canadian debt is growing

The credit card bills are likely getting higher for many Canadians.

Statistics Canada reports the average household debt across the country grew to 178.5 per cent in the last few months of 2018. That means Canadians owe an average of a buck seventy nine on every dollar earned.

Crashed flight black box arrives for investigation in Paris

We may soon find out more about the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

The black box from the Boeing 737 Max 8 has arrived in Paris to be investigated. Reports suggest there may be an issue with the autopilot system. Canada and the US are the latest countries to ban the use of the controversial planes.

Netflix gives into demands to remove controversial Canadian tragedy footage

Netflix is finally giving into pressure from Quebec.

The streaming service is now agreeing to remove footage used from the Lac Mégantic tragedy in its popular movie Bird Box. Netflix originally said it wouldn’t be able to remove the footage. Similar shots from the train crash were also used in the series Travelers.