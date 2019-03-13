Story by George Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com

The North Cariboo Metis Association is throwing its support behind the Wet’suwet’en nation in their fight with Coastal Gaslink and the Federal Government over the proposed natural-gas pipeline in their territory.

Association President Tony Goulet says a letter of solidarity has now been sent….

“It’s just to voice our solidarity for the Wet’suwet’en Nation who are just enacting their laws and jurisdiction on their territory, so we’re sending a letter of support to them saying that we are behind them and what’s happening with the pipeline.”

Goulet is quick to point out though, that this isn’t about being for or against the pipeline….

“Back in 1997 there was a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that the Wet’suwet’en people, as represented by hereditary leaders, had not given up right to title to almost 22,000 square kilometers of the property, so to break that and to just override that, the Metis are just showing their support and saying that we need to follow process.”

Goulet says governments need to follow laws and jurisdictions on the Wet’suwet’en Nation’s territory.