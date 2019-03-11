RCMP detachments were kept busy after a pair of homicide investigations were launched on the weekend.

The first incident was reported just after 11 AM on Sunday after the Valemount police located a 60-year-old man inside a residence.

The North District Major Crime Unit has assumed the conduct of the investigation and the police can confirm the event is being treated as a murder.

Police believe the public is not in danger at this time.

Meanwhile, in 100 Mile House, the RCMP received a call after a man was shot just after 10 AM on Saturday at a residence located on Cedar Street.

The home where the body was discovered is well known to police.

The investigation is in its early stages and there is no information to suggest the public is at risk.

Names have been not been made public.