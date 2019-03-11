A scary incident between a minivan and semi tractor-trail unit shut down Highway 97, south of McLeod Lake for several hours.

According to the RCMP, it happened at about 12:25 pm on Sunday near Windy Point.

Police Spokesperson Mike Halskov spoke with My PG Now about the accident.

“The occupant of the minivan is in pretty bad shape. Members from Mackenzie attended along with EHS and fire rescue and it looks like the minivan crossed the centre line and sideswiped a tanker truck and was hit by a second semi truck that was coming along.”

The driver of the minivan is in serious conditions while at a Lower Mainland hospital.

Halkskov says his condition is unknown.

“The driver is in very serious condition in hospital in the Lower Mainland, his condition at this point is unknown, the road was closed for a number of hours while police investigated the scene and commercial vehicle safety enforcement is going to be taking a look at the semi truck involved to see that there is nothing mechanically wrong with them that may have contributed to the crash.”

Police say alcohol is not considered a factor and the road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident.