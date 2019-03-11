More details on killed Canadians come out following Ethiopian Airlines crash

Five of the 18 Canadians killed in a plane crash are being identified in the media.

Those include a Toronto woman, an Ottawa man, a Calgary woman and her young daughter and an Edmonton man. All 157 people on the Ethiopian Airlines flight were killed when the plane went down immediately after take-off on Sunday morning.

More questions arise over the safety of new Boeing jets

Boeing is now under the microscope following another crash of one of its new planes.

The Ethiopian flight was the second 737 Max 8 to go down, following the deadly crash of the Lion Air flight out of Indonesia last October. China has pulled its new 737s from service. Reports suggest similar planes are used within the fleet of WestJet, Air Canada and Sunwing.

Scheer putting pressure on Trudeau as SNC-Lavalin matter stays hot

Andrew Scheer isn’t willing to put the SNC-Lavalin matter to bed.

The Tory Leader is demanding Justin Trudeau let Jody-Wilson Raybould speak further on the case. This after she alluded the PMO put pressure on her to help the Canadian company reach a deal out of court. Scheer says Trudeau must release the gag order on her.

Parks Canada likely looking at over $10 billion in infrastructure repairs: report

Parks Canada is getting behind on property upkeep according to a new report.

CBC News reports about 40 per cent of the federal agency’s real estate, including bridges and other properties, are not up to snuff. And the cost to fix these properties isn’t just chump change, with a price tag sitting over $10 billion.