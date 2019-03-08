The provincial government has announced funding for the largest investment in connectivity in history.

Provincial officials met at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre in Prince George this morning to say they are expanding high-speed internet services for people in rural and indigenous communities across the province.

“High-speed internet provides the foundation for British Columbians to access online learning and telehealth care, conduct business and be alerted in an emergency,” said Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services.

“Connectivity helps small communities grow and prosper by creating jobs, attracting new residents and enabling more young people to stay in their hometowns, close to their loved ones.”

Since July 2017, projects supported by the Connecting British Columbia program to improve high-speed internet connectivity are underway or completed in 417 communities, including 74 Indigenous communities, or nearly 43,000 households.

According to a release from the province, the Ministry of Citizens’ Services provides resources and expertise to help communities design new digital infrastructure in order to maximize the benefits of improved connectivity. Local governments and internet service providers are encouraged to work together to find the best solutions that meet the specific needs of their communities.