More people in Prince George found themselves unemployed during February.

The jobless rate came in at 6.4% last month, up from the 6.0% figure in January.

BC continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in Canada at 4.5% according to Stats Canada.

With a more detailed look at everything, Labour Division analyst, Emmanuelle Bourbeau spoke with My PG Now.

“Year-over-year in British Columbia employment grew by 2.8%. Looking at the industries the growth was mostly produced in the service sector with the largest increase in the accommodation and food services.”

“In Prince George, employment in the region declined by 2,200 people compared to 12 months earlier and it was mostly part-time work.”

Canada’s unemployment rate held steady at 6.0%, virtually unchanged from January.

Here is a breakdown of all the provinces:

BC 4.5%

Quebec 5.3%

Manitoba 5.3%

Ontario 5.7%

Saskatchewan 5.8%

Nova Scotia 6.4%

Alberta 7.3%

New Brunswick 8.5%

Prince Edward Island 10.3%

Newfoundland and Labrador 11.8%