Vanderhoof can finally spring forward to some warmer temperatures following a month-long deep freeze in February.

Daily Temperatures are expected to crack the freezing mark for the next week according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“On Saturday, we’re looking at sunny skies and a high of plus one and a low of minus eleven and on Sunday we’re seeing a high of plus three with sunny skies and of course more temperature changes on the way for the start of next week.”

However, there’s still a chance we could see some snow this month, but Bau believes it would have to come during the morning commute where the freeze-thaw cycle is at its coolest.

“Over the next seven days, we’re looking at above zero, we should keep in mind that the overnight lows will be well below that. So any kind of precipitation that falls during the overnight period there is always a chance we could see snow during those hours.”

It could get as warm as plus seven by Wednesday.