Over 40,000 veterans waiting for coverage approval

Tens of thousands of veterans are still waiting for approval for their benefit coverage.

Veterans Affairs had over 40,000 applications sitting in queue at the end of November according to reports. That’s 11,000 more than the same time in 2017.

China ramps up rhetoric over Huawei drama

Beijing officials are preparing to do anything necessary to defend Huawei.

China’s Foreign Minister said they would take all necessary measures to defend companies and residents amid the ongoing struggle with Canada and the US over the arrested exec. Huawei is currently pursuing lawsuits against governments in both countries.

Michael Wenrick called ‘loser’, ‘liar’ and ‘traitor’ online

Canada’s top bureaucrat is taking a lot of online heat over the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Michael Wenrick is being called a traitor, liar and loser in social media messages, which also include profanity against the Privy Council clerk. Wenrick has testified twice on the SNC-Lavalin matter claiming he never put any pressure on Jody Wilson-Raybould to help the company reach a deal out of court.

Fries and potato chips are causing cancer: study

One of the top guilty pleasure foods may actually be killing you.

A new study has discovered the same chemical found in tobacco smoke is also in French fries and potato chips. The chemical can cause mutations in your body, which will eventually create cancerous tumors.

The Simpsons distances itself from Michael Jackson

Fox’s most popular show is scrubbing away it’s only Michael Jackson cameo.

Amid the drama surrounding the dead singer following the documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’, producers of The Simpsons will be pulling his cameo episode from all syndication runs and Blu-ray sets. The documentary features two men who allege they were molested as children by the former pop star.