What type of activities do you enjoy most at the Ancient Forest?

That’s one of the questions BC Parks and the Lheidli T’enneh are wanting the public to answer as they seek input to kick off the initial stages of developing a management plan for the area.

BC Parks Regional Planner Anna McIndoe spoke with My PG Now.

“The Ancient Forest was established back in 2016 and so that has triggered this project to get started.”

From now until the end of the month, Prince George area residents can answer questions based on the type of activities you enjoy and what people might see as a key management issue going forward.

“What their future vision of the park might be, activities they would like to continue as well as what suggestions they might have like the development of trails or maintenance to the existing trail network.”

The Ancient Forest/Chuh T’oh Wudjut Park is near Slim Creek Park, which was also established back in 2004.

It is located over 100 kilometres east of Prince George and the public can submit their answers until March 31st.

The management plan will incorporate information from the Ecological Overview Assessment from UNBC.

For a link to the survey click here.