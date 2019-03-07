With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com

An arrest has been made following a report of a man being shot at outside a home in Quesnel.

RCMP Sargeant Chris Riddle says they were called to Lust Road in the Red Bluff area yesterday morning at around 9-45…

“The complainant advised police that when he had attended the home of one of his associates, he and a man inside the home had a disagreement over money owed. It is alleged the man inside the home produced a hunting rifle and shot at the complainant as he was exiting the home.”

Fortunately no one was hurt.

Riddle says police made contact with the suspect and he exited the home without further incident.

He says a search warrant was then executed at the residence where firearms and ammunition were sezied.

The suspect, a 45-year old man, was held in police custody pending further investigation.

Riddle says they are now working with the BC Prosecution Service to determine appropriate charges.