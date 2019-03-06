With files from Rebecca Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com

A suspect charged in relation to last Saturday’s shooting in Williams Lake that left a woman recovering from a life-threatening injury will remain in custody.

28-year-old Randi Saunders has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound and or disfigure.

She has been remanded at the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre until her next court appearance by video on Wednesday, March 13.

Williams Lake RCMP responded Saturday evening to a female who sustained a gunshot that occurred at a well-known residence in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said it was a targeted and isolated incident.

Also, remanded at the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre is 29-year-old Nicholas Ivany who will make his next appearance by video in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 13.

Ivany is charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 described as a 2017 Kawasaki ATV.

Williams Lake RCMP said multiple search warrants executed at Windmill Crescent residence on February 28 and March 1 resulted in the seizure of a stolen side by side, five firearms, and suspected quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Two of the firearms were determined to be loaded and unsafe.