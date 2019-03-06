The BC Liquor Distribution Branch is launching its annual dry grad fundraiser.

In the month of March people can donate a dollar in BC liquor stores to support liquor free graduation parties.

Senior Communications Officer, Kate Bilney said the fundraiser has been running since 2001.

“We want young people to enjoy their graduation in the safest way possible, and a big part of that is having alcohol free events for their graduations.”

Bilney said all the money collected in each community would go back to the participating schools in that community.

Last year the fundraiser raised more than $275, 000 to helper 338 schools have alcohol free graduation parties.