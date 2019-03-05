According to a new study from UNBC If more steps are taken to stop greenhouse gas emissions, one of British Columbia’s major water systems may be at risk.

The study looked at how global warming will affect the Fraser River basin, causing more water flow in winter and less in summer.

UNBC Research Associate, Dr. Siraj Islam says the government needs to take steps to address the change in water flow.

“The possibilities of floods in the cold season will impact our current infrastructure. Most of our infrastructure especially flood management is set for summer.”

Communities are going to need to adjust their flood management program to ensure they are prepared for the changing season.

He adds that due to the increased flooding in the winter, in summer there could be drought and an impact on salmon migration.

The next step to stopping the impact is reducing carbon emissions.

“If we somehow change our government policies by reducing greenhouse gases with electric cars or less industrialization, then maybe the future will be different.”