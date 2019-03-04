With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow

A 28-year old woman has now been charged in connection with a shooting in Williams Lake on the weekend.

Randi Saunders, according to BC Court Services, is facing two counts of Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure.

Saunders is due back in provincial court on Wednesday morning for a bail hearing.

The charges are in connection with an incident at a residence in the 1100 block of Third Avenue North at 6:18 on Saturday evening.

RCMP say they were responding to a report of shots fired and upon arrival one woman was taken into custody while another was transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with injuries.

No other details have been released.