Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of shots fired inside a residence in the Baker Creek area on Sunday morning just before 11:00.

Sergeant Chris Riddle confirms that several family members were reported to be inside the residence at the time.

The 52-year-old suspect, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, is accused of becoming upset prior to firing several shots.

Riddle says they set up containment around the home and police were able to successfully negotiate with the man to resolve the situation without any further harm to the man or the others inside the residence.

No one was hurt.

Riddle says RCMP continue to work with the BC Prosecution Service to determine charges.

No names have been released.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now