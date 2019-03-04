China claims two Canadian diplomats were stealing state secrets together

Chinese officials claim two detained Canadians worked together to steal state secrets.

The details come days after the extradition hearing for Huawei’s CFO was given the green light by Ottawa. The two former Canadian diplomats were arrested shortly after the Chinese exec’s detainment in Vancouver last year.

Huawei CFO sues Ottawa for breaching rights

Meanwhile, the Huawei CFO is taking aim at Ottawa with a new lawsuit.

She claims her arrest in Vancouver was a breach of her constitutional rights. She’s at threat of being sent across the border to face fraud and trade-related charges in the US.

Colorectal cancer rates grow higher for young Canadians

Colorectal cancer may be dropping in seniors, but it’s picking up steam in younger Canadians.

Colorectal Cancer Canada says at least one in 13 men or 16 women will develop the disease each year. Researchers are still trying to figure out why rates in younger Canadians are growing.