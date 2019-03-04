Trade optimism is back on the table as a possible deadline on US China negotiations hits the news. Reports suggest President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart could sign off on a trade deal by March 27th. This would put an end to the tit-for-tat tariff war and roll back the $200 billion in trade sanctions on Chinese goods.

Investors are jumping at the news pushing global markets higher. The Nikkei was boosted by 1 per cent to close at 21,822 in overnight trading.

The price of crude is also gaining on the optimism as US oil pushes to 56.18 a barrel.

The Loonie is dipping to 75.07 cents US.