Coastal Gas Links is planning on having nine man camps up and running by the end of 2019.

CGL plans to build 14 camps in total with three located in Houston, Lejac and Vanderhoof.

In an email, to Vista Radio Spokesperson for CGL Suzanne Wilton said each camp would vary in size.

The camps in Vanderhoof and Lejac will each house 150 to 250 workers, increasing to between 500 to 800 as the project progresses.

The pipeline will deliver natural gas from Dawson Creek B.C. all the way to Kitimat, B.C.

The Project is estimated to generate $23 billion in public revenue over the next 40 years.

Construction in the camp south of Houston has seen delays with an ongoing dispute with the Unist’ot’en over the proposed route of the pipeline through their land.

A temporary injunction against the Unist’ot’en remains in place until May 31 allowing CGL to begin construction and the Unist’ot’en time to prepare a defense.

Wilton said the hope is that all 14 camps are up and running by 2020.