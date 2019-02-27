The BC River Forecast Centre says snowpack levels in the Prince George area are a bit higher than they were last year, leading some residents to possibly worry about spring run-off.

Hydrologist, Jonathan Boyd caught up with My PG Now on the current levels.

“In the Upper Fraser East we had a snowpack of 108% of normal and in the Upper Fraser West, it was 114% of normal.”

However, despite the increases, Boyd says they are seeing some positives from this month’s forecast.

“Since about February 3rd, there’s been almost zero accumulation of mountain snowpack in the Upper Fraser and that’s actually consistent through most of BC just because we’ve been under this deep freeze, there has not been a lot of moisture moving in to release the snowpack.”

When compared to last year, the Upper Fraser East was 101% of normal, which equates to an increase of 7%, while the Upper Fraser West was 92% of normal in 2018, a year-over-year hike of 22%.

The River Forecast Centre’s next bulletin will be released March 8th, with Boyd already making an early prediction.

“We expect the percents to drop by about 10% to 20% relative to normal, so we’re probably going to see it around the 90 to 95% of normal and that’s just an early guess at this time.”

The province’s River Forecast Centre is hoping they don’t see a reprieve from last spring’s event where the PG area saw above-normal highs to kick off the spring season.

“Last year, was a prime example where it got to the mid to high 20s’ for about four weeks straight and we had very nice weather so the thought was that we were into summer conditions, that nice weather is what’s leading to the rapidly increased flow and because of that, the river levels can change overnight quite rapidly.”

“The risk really occurs based on the temperatures in the spring and really warm temperatures, similar to what we saw last year for an extended period of time can trigger a rapid melt a snowpack and that can potentially cause flooding.”

Boyd says by March 1st the province is normally about 80% through the snow accumulation season.