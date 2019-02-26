For the second time in five days, there has been a report of a suspicious white truck near Heritage Elementary in Prince George.

According to a letter addressed to parents by Principal Linda Picton; at approximately 2:45 pm yesterday (Monday), it was reported that a driver of a white truck asked a student to “get in” in front of nearby DP Todd Secondary.

The driver is described as a light skinned male with short hair and a beard.

In an earlier incident on Wednesday, February 20th, the Prince George RCMP received a report of a white pickup that followed another student near Heritage Elementary.

The individual in that report was described as a 20-30 year old white male with short hair and a long beard.

MyPGNow.com has reached out to the RCMP and School District 57, but have yet to receive a response.