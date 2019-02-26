A 62-year-old temperature record still stands in Vanderhoof after the overnight low on Monday dipped to -31.6 degrees.

The record was set back in 1957 where the chilly mark dipped to -32.2.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau told My Nechako Valley Now we’ll see a brief break later in the week before plummeting again by the weekend.

“I mean, the good news in the short term is that we’re going to see a bit of a warm-up tomorrow and Wednesday as we get back to close to normal temperatures but, unfortunately as I look a little further out towards next Friday and Saturday, we’re back with the overnight lows, which will be in the minus twenties.”

Charbonneau reminds local residents to be diligent if they plan to be out and about in the frigid weather.

“Take care, especially with these colder temperatures as it doesn’t take much wind when the temperatures are so low to kick up the frostbite. Stay warm and stay safe.”

The normal daytime high for this time of year is minus one while the overnight low is minus eight.