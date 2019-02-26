A trial date has now been set for the driver of a Greyhound bus, charged following a fatal accident in the North Cariboo.

30-year old Colin Lucas Dunlop is due back in provincial court in Quesnel on November 1st.

Six days have been set aside for his trial.

Dunlop is facing one count of Driving Without Due Care and Attention following an accident on Highway 97, just south of Kersley, back in April of 2017.

RCMP say it also involved a car, a pickup, and a tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment.

The tractor was being driven by Kersley resident Mike Bailey, who lost his life in the crash.

Police say two others were seriously injured.

Dunlop and Greyhound Canada were also named in civil suits in connection with this accident.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now