The financial sector could cause some volatility for the TSX this morning as a few more big banks report earnings. BMO beat analyst expectations in its quarterly profit report, but Scotiabank’s profits slipped as officials cited a challenging market which is rife with volatility.

This is pulling down the Loonie as the Canadian currency falls to 75.62 cents US.

Across the border, the Dow may be weighted as Donald Trump’s recently announced plan to extend US China trade negotiations quickly becomes old news.

The hunger for new trade details pulled down the Nikkei in overnight trading 0.4 per cent to close at 21,449.

Meanwhile, the price of crude is bouncing back after Donald Trump took aim at OPEC, claiming the oil regulator’s prices were too high. US crude is gaining to 55.49 a barrel.