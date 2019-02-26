Jagmeet Singh is now sitting in the House of Commons

Jagmeet Singh finally has an MP seat to call his own.

The NDP leader won the byelection in Burnaby South yesterday with 39 per cent of the vote. His win comes just months before he’ll run for Prime Minister in the general election.

Liberals block Trudeau testimony, allow Wilson-Raybould to speak on SNC-Lavalin

Andrew Scheer isn’t getting his way on the SNC-Lavalin review.

The Tory Leader’s motion for Justin Trudeau to testify on allegations he was involved in the scandal was shot down in Parliament. However, the Liberal leader did approve a waiver to allow former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to speak to the federal committee reviewing the matter.

RCMP keeping close eye on Yellow Vest Facebook pages

The RCMP is watching Canada’s Yellow Vest movement very closely.

The police service was alerted after online threats against Justin Trudeau were made on one of the Facebook pages for the protest group. Speaking with the Globe and Mail, RCMP officials say they take threats against Canada’s leader very seriously.

High-ranking Vatican official convicted of underage sex abuse

One of the highest ranking Vatican officials will soon face sentencing for molesting young boys.

Cardinal George Pell of Australia, the Catholic Church’s treasurer, was found guilty of sexually abusing two choir boys. The conviction comes just days after the Pope held a historic summit on ending abuse and cover-ups within the Catholic Church.

New parents could lose sleep for first six years

Are you having your first child? Don’t plan on getting much sleep anytime soon.

A recent study suggests new parents can suffer from sleep deprivation for up to six years. Researchers found the loss of sleep usually starts about three months after baby arrives and affects moms more than dads.