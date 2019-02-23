A research study on Hudsons Bay Mountain is helping lay the groundwork for scientists to understand the effects climate change is having on ecosystems.

The study looked at different environments, and elevations affect the number and diversity of plants and species living there.

Research Scientist Sybille Haeussler said the study is helping scientists understand what factors are affecting ecosystems.

“If we lose biodiversity what impact will it have on our environment and grasslands.”

The project looked at five sites from Highway 16 up to the top of Hudsons Bay Mountain and different times throughout the year.

Haeussler said the research supports one of Charles Darwin’s theories of interactions between species will increase at lower latitudes and elevations.

“It is essential that we better understand global patterns in these key interactions, given the enormous task of managing and restoring ecosystems under stress from human population growth and climate change.”