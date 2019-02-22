Mark Arendz and Collin Cameron have led Canada to six medals at the 2019 World Para-Nordic Skiing Championships in Prince George.

Arendz has been one of the shining stars with four medals, including his second silver from Thursday, plus gold and a silver from Collin Cameron.

In an interview with My PG Now, Cameron says it’s been quite the experience for him, despite feeling under the weather.

“Considering I have been sick for the entire time I have been here, I was excited to race the first race in the middle distance biathlon and in a weird way it kind of helped me as I ended up getting second.”

The 30-year-old from Sudbury, Ontario captured the top spot in the Men’s Cross Country Sprint and states it’s a little revenge for falling short at another event.

“Winning the sprint race definitely feels like redemption for sure, getting fourth in the spring race in Paralympics, which is my main targetted race at Paralympics so it feels really good to come here and I feel really good to get the win.”

Cameron is of the opinion the course at the Otway Nordic Centre is comparable to other facilities they compete at.

“This place is totally world class compared to what we’re used to racing everywhere else in the world, whether it be Finland, South Korea, Japan, and Germany. We’ve been everywhere for world cups and this place is on par with that.”

After this, Cameron will be heading to the World Cup Finals in Sapporo, Japan in two weeks time.

Competition wraps up Saturday and Sunday from the Otway Nordic Centre.

More to come…