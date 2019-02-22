It looks like Prince George will dodge a bullet when it comes to the topic of snowfall according to Environment Canada.

However, a snowfall warning is still in place for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

Meteorologist, Jim Goosen spoke with My Nechako Valley Now.

“There hasn’t been much in Prince George, just a skiff of snow but we might get a couple of more centimetres today, but there is still a snowfall warning for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass just for early this morning. So far, they have had seven centimetres and they’ll probably get two to four more.”

Clear skies and cold temperatures are what Prince George residents can expect heading into the final weekend of February.

Goosen gives us a glimpse on what we can expect heading into the weekend.

“Over the next several days it’s going to be well below normal, the seasonal is a low of minus eight and a high of plus one but, we will be in the minus twenty at night during the day and minus eight during the day.”