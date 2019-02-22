NEB drops off report to Ottawa on Trans Mountain expansion

Ottawa will need to make an important decision on its billion-dollar pipeline investment.

All eyes are on the feds as the National Energy Board submits its guidelines on how to proceed with the project should the Liberals choose to. Critics of the pipeline expansion warn this report changes nothing for them.

Pope hears of need for accountability during sex abuse summit

Bishops must be held accountable for the crimes that happen under their noses.

This from victims of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church as a summit continues in Rome. Many of the Catholic Church’s highest officials have faced accusations of attempting to cover up these types of crimes. Pope Francis hopes to start cracking down on abuse, but has warned global watchers to temper expectations.

International tourism is booming in Canada: report

Canada’s reputation as a destination hot spot for global tourists is growing.

According to Destination Canada, the country broke its own record of international visitors with over 21 million travelers coming from overseas in 2018. Chinese tourists were especially interested in coming to our country, with over 730,000 arriving throughout the year.