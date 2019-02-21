February continues to roar like a Lion as another dump of snow is anticipated for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass as well as Prince George.

A winter storm warning is in place for the Pine Pass according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist, Dave Wray spoke with My PG Now on the upcoming conditions.

“A trough of low pressure is springing up along the coast right now and it’s deepening growing stronger. Overnight tonight, we see it coming inland to the Prince George region as well as the Pine Pass, we won’t see incredible amounts but enough to have a warning issued. We’re expecting up to 10 centimetres of accumulation.”

It’s expected to clear up by the weekend with sunshine during the day and clear skies at night.

Wray believes the rest of the month is looking to be on the cool side and would not be surprised if we saw another snowfall before the end of the month.