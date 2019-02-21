An end to the trade war between the US and China may be close and that’s boosting investor confidence. Reports suggest negotiators are working through the final details of a new trade agreement that would put an end to the feud and drop the tariffs, which have had global ripple effects.

This is primarily helping crude as investors are hopeful for a jump in demand with an ease on tariffs. US crude is pushing to 57.40 a barrel. The TSX is likely to get a boost from the oil boom at the open as well.

The Loonie is slumping at 75.84 cents US.