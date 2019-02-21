Liberals shoot down calls for public inquiry into SNC-Lavalin case

The Liberals will not allow a public inquiry into the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

The opposition motion was swiftly defeated by the majority government yesterday. This after Justin Trudeau expressed confidence in both ethics commissioner and federal justice committee investigations. Jody Wilson-Raybould, who is at the heart of the drama, says she hopes to have a chance to speak her truth.

Federal budget details expected by mid-March

With the election just months away, the Liberals are putting the final details on the budget.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is expected to publicly release the budget on March 19th. Morneau says this budget will focus on housing, senior’s needs and prescription drug costs.

Veterans Affairs faces down four lawsuits over accounting issues

The feds are facing four class-action lawsuits over an accounting error.

CBC News reports about 250,000 veterans were left out of over $165 million in disability and pension funds. Those affected were not notified when the error was discovered in 2010. The lawsuits still need to be certified before they can move forward.

Nest Security cameras have hidden mics, Google claims it’s not a secret

Be careful what you say, Google could be listening.

Business Insider recently found Nest Security cameras sold by the tech giant also have microphones embedded, which is not listed in the features. Google claims it did not purposely leave out the details, and the device can’t record sound until the mic is activated by the user.

Abuse victims demand Vatican fires bishops involved in cover-up scandals

A four-day summit on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church is kicking off with calls for firings.

A group of abuse victims is demanding the Pope remove any bishops who worked to cover up these crimes and is calling for the implementation of a zero-tolerance policy. The pontiff called the summit last year after the Vatican was flooded with abuse reports from around the globe.