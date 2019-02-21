35 year old Gordon Braaten and 51 year old Hugh McIntosh have each been charged with murder and attempted murder in Kamloops. -RCMP

The whereabouts of two men wanted for a murder in Kamloops is unknown.

RCMP issued a media release Wednesday and said Gordon Wayne Braaten and Hugh Alexander McIntosh are wanted for the murder of Jason Glover who later died in hospital after being shot at a Kamloops residence on Tranquille Road.

Braaten and McIntosh have both been charged with murder and attempted murder, and are known to be involved in the local drug trade.

Braaten is described as:

Caucasian

35 years-old

6’ tall

165 lbs

Short brown hair

Green eyes

Athletic build

McIntosh is described as:

Caucasian

51 years-old

5’ 8” tall

190 lbs

shaved, balding brown hair

Green eyes

Medium build

“Braaten and McIntosh are considered armed and dangerous,” RCMP said. “If you know of their whereabouts, call 911 immediately, do not confront them.”

Glover’s death is believed to be a targeted incident and marks the third homicide this year in Kamloops.

RCMP entered into two related murder investigations that both occurred at hotels within the city on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Police said one victim, Cody Mathieu, was a participant in the local drug trade while the other victim, Rex Gill, had no known connection to the Kamloops drug trade.

“We are exploring the possibility that this might have been a case of mistaken identity,” Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said.