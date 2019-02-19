We’re at the halfway point of the World Para-Nordic Skiing Championships here in Prince George and the weather seems to be holding up.

So far, Canada has four medals right now courtesy of Colin Cameron and Mark Arendz who claimed two each over the weekend.

In an interview with My PG Now, Organizer, Kevin Pettersen said they couldn’t have asked for a better start.

“We couldn’t have asked for better snow conditions, I mean it’s been a little bit cold on the temperature side of things but we have been on the right side of the limit in order to run the competitions and we’ve had beautiful, blue sky weather and the competitors have been able to put out their best.”

The buzz is starting to build around the event and the fans have already been treated to some great moments.

“We had a phenomenal story yesterday when Colin Cameron of Canada won the first gold medal and his first gold medal as a champion so that was a real delight to watch.”

The crowds are also starting to grow, which can only mean good things down the stretch.

“Last night, at the medal ceremonies it was standing room only, so it’s generating a real buzz and I think as the stories get out and build awareness it could really pique people’s interests.”

Pettersen states they’re looking to make a good impression so the Northern Capital can host this event time and again.

Racing resumes tomorrow at (10:00 a.m.) from the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club.