UPDATE at 4:30 p.m.

A wanted Okanagan man who was serving parole in Prince George, was arrested today in Grande Prairie.

On Saturday February 2nd, a Canada Wide Warrant for Being Unlawfully at Large was issued for 31 year old Tal Kalum LaRIVIERE.

The arrest warrant was issued after LaRIVIERE failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

The Prince George RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Original story below:

The Prince George RCMP have issued a Canada Wide Warrant for a 31-year-old man.

Back on February 2nd, Tal Kalum LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at a designated residence in Prince George.

Efforts to locate him have come up empty so far and the police are now looking to the public for help.

LaRiviere is Metis with brown hair and brown eyes and has connections to Vernon or Grimshaw, Alberta and may be heading to either Northern Alberta or Northern BC.

According to police, he is six-feet, two inches tall.

He is believed to be driving a 1994 GMC 1500 pick up truck with BC license plate MY-9880.

The suspect is considered violent and should not be approached if LaRiviere or his vehicle are found you’re asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

LaRiviere was sentenced to five years in prison in the fall of 2017 following the killing of a homeless man in Vernon in 2015 but only served two years behind bars because of time already served.