Trudeau expected to fend off criticism today over another resignation

A new resignation is further flaming the fire of the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

Justin Trudeau’s closest adviser Gerald Butts resigned from the PMO yesterday, claiming his office never put any pressure on Jody Wilson-Raybould to find an out of court resolution for the Canadian company. Tory Leader Andrew Scheer believes the resignation is further action by Trudeau to keep the truth hidden.

Over-the-counter cough medicine use could lead to opioid addiction: Health Canada

Health Canada is connecting drug addiction to cough medicine use.

The agency is warning parents to stop giving cold medicine with opioids to kids under 18 as it could lead to substance abuse later in life. Federal health officials say there is also a low risk of serious harm giving the medicine to kids under six.

Pro-pipeline convoy reaching Ottawa for major protest

A pro-pipeline convoy is arriving in Ottawa today.

Starting the journey in Alberta last week, the United We Roll convoy is bringing hundreds of trucks right to Parliament’s front steps to call for more pipeline action. Protestors with the convoy are also calling for the feds to back down on the blanket carbon tax plans.

Global bug populations on the decline, likely extinct within decades: report

It’s not just the bees at risk of buzzing off.

A new report suggests every insect across the globe is likely to die out in the next 20 years or so. Researchers found insect populations being tracked in North America and Europe are dropping about 2.5 per cent each year. Experts say this is likely due to increases in food production and forestry clearing.

US States take aim at Trump over emergency wall funding

Donald Trump’s new wall-funding plan isn’t sitting well with some US officials.

16 states are suing the President’s administration claiming his plan to use billions in emergency funds for a Mexico border wall is unconstitutional. Trump’s emergency declaration came after his wall fund demands were continually shut down by the Democrats.