It’s been a long time coming for over 2,000 forestry workers in Northern BC.

That’s according to Local 1-2017 Union President Brian O’Rourke after a tentative deal was struck last week between the Steel Workers Union and Conifer.

In an interview with My PG Now, O’Rourke explains the negotiation process dates all the way back to last spring.

“It started back in May of last year with the employer exchanging demands for a new collective agreement and throughout that time we’ve had quite a few meetings with Conifer companies here in the north as well as the IFLRA in the southern interior and this is a five-year term for our members at Conifer.”

“It’s been a frustratingly long time going back and forth at the table, but the good thing right now is we have a potential agreement out there for the members and the information has gone out to the members who are going to be ratifying this process, we’ll find out in the next two to three weeks where we sit.”

O’Rourke adds they are also trying to hammer out a new deal with Canfor.

“We’re going to be having a discussion with their three independents as well, it’s a very good possibility that any deal that was reached with Conifer in the north would be alike pattern for those independents.”

The agreement covers forestry workers in the Cariboo as well as Prince George, Houston, Burns Lake, Fort St. James and Mackenzie.