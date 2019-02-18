The Prince George RCMP have issued a Canada Wide Warrant for a 31-year-old man.

Back on February 2nd, Tal Kalum LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at a designated residence in Prince George.

Efforts to locate him have come up empty so far and the police are now looking to the public for help.

LaRiviere is Metis with brown hair and brown eyes and has connections to Vernon or Grimshaw Alberta and may be heading to either Northern Alberta or Northern BC.

According to police, he is six-feet, two inches tall.

He is believed to be driving a 1994 GMC 1500 pick up truck with BC license plate MY-9880.

The suspect is considered violent and should not be approached if LaRiviere or his vehicle are found you’re asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the PG RCMP at 250 561-3300.