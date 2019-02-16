Let the games begin!

It was the grand opening of the World Para-Nordic Skiing Championships on Friday night filled with fireworks and emotion.

The ceremonies kicked off at the PG Civic Centre, where athletes, games officials, city councillors and the public alike came to open the games.

Team 🇨🇦 receives standing ovation from the crowd during opening ceremonies #cityofpg #sports pic.twitter.com/JeA2XneDrT — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 16, 2019

Of those present was Prince George City Councillor Cori Ramsay.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t even tell you how it feels. I have such a great sense of pride for my community, I mean to see something like a world championship come to Prince George for the first time, I think it’s the start of really great things.”

The Northern Capital is welcoming over 100 athletes from 19 different countries over the next week.

City Councillor, Kyle Sampson was also in attendance who told My PG Now the enthusiasm from the athletes is great to see.

“Just seeing the athletes come in with their smiles and their excitement about being here representing their country, and being apart of the energy is huge excitement and I’m really excited to be apart of this.”

Team Sweden 🇸🇪 arriving at opening ceremonies at World Para Nordic Skiing Championships #CityOfPG #sports pic.twitter.com/VAWccaoM91 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 16, 2019

The competition starts today from the Caledonia Nordic Ski Club at Otway Road and will run until the 24th.