The College of New Caledonia is once again asking for gently used scrubs for its biannual drive in Prince George.

From now until March 4th, scrubs can be dropped off at the CNC Library or the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation office at University Hospital.

Proceeds from the sale support the college’s “Making a Difference” bursary, which has awarded over $10,000 to students the past few years.

In an interview with MY PG Now, Instructor, Nancy Esponenko states the fundraiser is a big help financially for the students.

“So, based off of the overwhelming response last year, we’re actually awarding seven bursaries this year. which will be given out in the next month, which is excellent because we normally do five. This year we are handing seven bursaries to students with the combined total sitting at $1,750”

“They are stressed financially nowadays so being able to offset a little bit of that in regards to buying cheaper scrubs is a great option for students plus all the money raised goes towards health sciences students.”

The scrub sizes in most demand this year are extra-small, small and medium.

They will be sold for five dollars apiece and must be washed and in usable condition.

The scrub sale will take place next month in the Gathering Place at CNC.