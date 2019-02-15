With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow

A tentative agreement has been reached between Conifer and the United Steelworkers Union representing sawmill workers across Northern BC.

Brian O’Rourke, the President of Local 1-2017, says a deal was struck in Prince George yesterday after three days of talks this week.

The agreement covers more than two thousand forestry workers in Prince George, Dunkley Lumber, Quesnel, Williams Lake, as well as other operations in Houston, Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort St. John.

It follows several rounds of bargaining prior to this week.

A strike vote was taken in August, talks broke off back in October and rotating strikes then began.

O’Rourke says the deal will likely be ratified within the next two to three weeks.