Former Justice Minister not likely to testify in SNC-Lavalin probe

Jody Wilson-Raybould will not be called on to speak about the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

A Liberal-led justice committee has overpowered opposition demands to bring the former Justice Minister before the group. The committee will be reviewing allegations of PMO meddling in the Canadian company’s criminal case, but will likely not be speaking to anyone directly involved. The Tories say the cover-up is becoming clearer every day.

Carbon tax battle continues in Saskatchewan

The battle for carbon tax continues in court today.

Saskatchewan’s lawyers argue Ottawa is overstepping by forcing a carbon tax on the province and its residents. Federal lawyers are expected to point out the benefits of carbon tax on stopping climate change in their arguments today. Ottawa is imposing the fuel tax on all provinces without carbon plans.

Environment Canada weather updates? There’s an app for that

Environment Canada can now say ‘there’s an app for that’.

The weather agency is releasing its new WeatherCAN app today for both iPhones and Android devices. The app will not only give you updated weather forecasts, but can send push notifications with emergency weather watches and warnings. It can also provide you with updated looks at the government’s weather radar.

Cosby likens himself to Martin Luther King Jr.

Bill Cosby considers himself a political prisoner similar to Martin Luther King Jr.

The comedian, convicted of sexual assault, says he’ll never feel remorse for the crimes because he was the victim of a corrupt justice system. Cosby could spend up to 10 years in prison.

Sausage sold in Canada may be hiding meaty secrets

What’s in your sausage?

The answer may not be as obvious as you think according to a new study. Canadian researchers suggest 14 per cent of sausages sold in grocery stores can contain various meats not listed on the label. For example all-beef sausages reportedly had traces of chicken, mutton or pork.