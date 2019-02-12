A free workshop aimed at developing skills in dealing with mental health is coming to Prince George.

Mainland BC Military Family Resource Centre is hosting Mental Health First Aid – Veteran Community this weekend

It’s designed to support the health and well being of families as they transition from military to post service life, however, they are offering it to all of the public.

“It’s a course that basically anyone could take. The same way that people might know what to do if they have a Red Cross First Aid Course in terms of a broken bone or someone’s bleeding, the goal of this two day workshop is to help people feel more comfortable in addressing those mental health situations they may not have felt comfortable with before,” said Tracy Cromwell, executive director of the Centre.

The course gives participants the tools to deal with mental health issues like anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that are commonplace among medically released vets.

“You’re not coming out of the workshop as a mental health professional but certainly coming out with a better ability to talk about it, a better confidence in how to listen to people, and to reach out in those crisis situations and be of some assistance to people,” said Cromwell.

Prince George is home to more than 700 military families as well as the Veteran Affairs Canada office responsible for Northern BC.

The course takes place this weekend and they will be accepting participants up until Friday. Anyone interested in attending can contact Cromwell at veterans@bcmfrc.com.